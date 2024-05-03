The planned single-seat version of the Korea Aerospace Industries FA-50 light attack jet will have a 30% range improvement over the current two-seat version.

Details about the single-seater’s additional range were revealed by South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy, which is providing partial funding for single-seater development work, according to a report in the official Yonhap news agency.

KAI has previously given the FA-50’s official range as 1,000nm (1,852km).

According to Yonhap, the ministry will provide W49.4 million ($35.7 million) for FA-50 enhancements. These funds are in addition to those provided by other parties: in March, KAI revealed that it had earmarked W35.6 billion for development of the single-seat FA-50.

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy also reveals that the aircraft will receive an automatic ground collision avoidance system.

Yonhap quotes a ministry official as saying that the enhancements should help the type break into the US market in 2025. In 2018, Boeing’s T-7A Red Hawk beat the T-50 in a US Air Force T-X competition to replace the Northrop T-38.

Nonetheless, KAI feels that the type is well suited to other US training requirements. It is partnering with Lockheed Martin for opportunities in the USA and other countries.

The single-seat FA-50 will see a fuel tank replace the rear seat. The elimination of associated avionics and the ejection seat will help reduce costs, while potentially also increasing weapons payload.

The single-seater will retain the existing canopy and outer mould line.