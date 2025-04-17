The Spanish army has received its last remanufactured Boeing CH-47F Chinook transport helicopter, and enhanced its training capabilities for the tandem-rotor type.

Delivered on 8 April, the final aircraft completes a 17-strong fleet of remanufactured Chinooks operated from Colmenar Viejo air base near Madrid.

Welcoming the arrival, defence minister Margarita Robles said: “We are going to continue with this commitment to modernisation, industry and technology, to improve capabilities, and for the armed forces to have the best, so that there can be better security.”

Meanwhile, a new full mission simulator (FMS) for the type has been installed at the Army Aviation Academy at the same site.

Produced by Indra, this is the first such device for the F-model Chinook to come online in Europe, the Spanish company says.

Used in combination with already operational flight training devices and computer-based training equipment, the FMS “covers all of the phases of the personnel training on the platform”, Indra says, including the use of night-vision goggles.

“The advantages of the synthetic training include savings of up to 40% of the actual flight hours required to ensure the preparation, instruction and advanced tactical coaching of the crews,” the company adds.

Spain’s first remanufactured Chinook was returned to use in early 2022, with the rotorcraft originally having been supplied in the CH-47D standard. Updates include a new airframe, digital automatic flight control system, enhanced cargo handling equipment and a modernised communication suite.