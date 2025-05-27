Sweden is to refresh its head of state aircraft fleet, with the NATO nation to replace a pair of Gulfstream business jets with Bombardier Global 6500s.

Announced by Stockholm’s Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) on 23 May, its roughly SKr1.1 billion ($114 million) acquisition covers two secondhand examples of the Canadian-built type, acquired via Bombardier Defense.

“Delivery of the aircraft is scheduled to the FMV in November and December 2025,” the procurement body says, with its contract also to cover “initial training of crews and technicians”. Once fielded operationally, the type will have the Swedish air force designation TP 106.

The service currently employs single examples of the Gulfstream IV and G550 in the VIP transport role, respectively designated the TP 102C/D. It notes that the assets “in recent years had limited availability due to technical problems and a lack of spare parts”.

Aviation analytics company Cirium records those jets as having been in its service since 2010 and 2011, but as having been delivered to their original, non-military operators in 1996 and 2008, respectively.

Describing its incoming model as “offering high reliability, long range and modern technology that meets today’s requirements for availability and operational efficiency”, the air force says it will “increase the ability of state aviation to quickly and safely carry out strategic passenger transport”.

Stockholm also points to the logistical benefit of selecting the jet, with the previous-standard Global 6000 forming the basis for its on-order Saab GlobalEye airborne early warning and surveillance platform. Three examples of the locally-named S 106 will enter use form later this decade, replacing a pair of Erieye radar-equipped Saab 340s which were recently withdrawn from use and gifted to Ukraine.

“By training all pilots and technicians on the same aircraft type, human resources can be planned and used more flexibly,” the FMV says. “It also makes it easier for technical aircraft changes before a flight – the same crew can be used regardless of which aircraft is carrying out the mission.”

“Bombardier Defense is proud that Sweden has selected the Global 6500 for its head of state transport needs,” the Canadian airframer says. It describes its platform as “offering the performance, operational efficiency and flexibility to complete various special missions”.

The twinjet – which has a maximum range of 6,600nm (12,200km) and a top speed of Mach 0.9 while operating at up to 51,000ft – entered operational use in late 2019.

In addition to its existing head of state transport example, the Swedish air force also currently operates a pair of GIVs in the electronic intelligence role.