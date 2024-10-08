Taiwan will procure its next combat aircraft in the USA, as opposed to developing a new type locally.

In comments to Taiwan’s legislature, defence minister Wellington Koo backed away from plans for the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to develop a new fighter locally, according to a report in the Taipei Times.

Koo adds that local development had been the preferred method of the country’s previous president, Tsai Ing-wen. Tsai’s successor, William Lai, was inaugurated in May.

“Two issues must be resolved when it comes to matters related to next-generation fighter jets,” says Lai.

“We must have maturely developed key technologies that are essential to the building of fighter jets. Another matter is that we must be able to procure from other countries essential equipment needed to build a fighter jet. We can only move forward when the two conditions are met, but certain key technologies have yet to mature.”

In the past Taiwan has expressed interest in the Lockheed Martin F-35B, the short take-off and vertical landing version of the fighter, but this failed to gain traction with the US government.

Instead, Taiwan was cleared to buy 66 new Lockheed F-16Vs in 2020. This acquisition, long delayed by US administrations fearful of angering Taiwan’s militaristic neighbour, China, has been subject to delays.

In his remarks to Taiwan’s legislature, Koo said that Taiwan hopes to receive its first F-16Vs in the fourth quarter, with all deliveries to be completed by 2026. He also said that deliveries of 50 Raytheon AGM-154 Block III Joint Standoff Weapons have been delayed, with the weapons only to arrive in late 2026.

Taiwan’s air force operates 139 F-16s that have been upgraded to the latest F-16V standard. It also operates 54 Dassault Aviation Mirage 2000-5s and is exploring an upgrade programme for the type.

In addition, it operates 129 locally produced AIDC F-CK-1C/Ds in the air defence role, but which have a secondary ground attack capability. The country has phased out its Northrop F-5s, although a handful of RF-5E reconnaissance aircraft remain in service.