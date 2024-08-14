Thailand’s government has extended the deadline to accept offers in a competition that pits the Lockheed Martin F-16 Block 70/72 against the Saab Gripen E/F.

The two companies have until Tuesday 20 July to make their final proposals for the acquisition, according to a Bangkok Post report citing defence minister Sutin Klungsang.

Remarks by Sutin suggest that Bangkok is hoping for better offset arrangements from the Swedish and US sides.

The paper quotes Sutin as saying: “I learnt that both the US and Sweden are preparing to submit new offers, which means Thailand would have the opportunity to pick the offer that most benefits us”

In mid-July it emerged that the Royal Thai Air Force had recommended the Gripen E/F for its 12-fighter requirement.

FlightGlobal understands that in addition to 12 fighters, Bangkok also requires both direct and indirect offsets.

Shortly after news emerged that the Gripen was pulling ahead, Lockheed announced an offset programme for Thailand should the country obtain the F-16.

Projects include a research and development centre to work in areas such as manufacturing and agriculture. The package also includes training for Thai aerospace engineers, technical assistance with a datalink, and fighter maintenance training.

In addition, the US side reportedly sweetened financing terms for the F-16, reportedly offering to cut the interest rate on a loan for the fighters to 3.5% from 5% and extend the repayment period.

Saab has also put forward an offset programme, incorporating both direct and indirect offsets.