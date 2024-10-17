Diehl Defence has been awarded a support contract linked to the Royal Thai Air Force’s (RTAF’s) use of its IRIS-T short-range air-to-air missile across multiple combat types.

Announced on 16 October, the deal “follows a long-lasting, extensive and successful collaboration of both sides on the deployment of IRIS-T missiles from Diehl Defence on RTAF aircraft”, the German company says.

Most recently, this saw the infrared-guided weapon added to Thailand’s upgraded Northrop F-5THs, following earlier integration with its Lockheed Martin F-16 and Saab Gripen fleets.

Signed early this month, the arrangement covers the provision of support for integration, logistics and live firing activities, the manufacturer says.

Cirium fleets data records the RTAF as operating 47 F-16A/Bs, 33 F-5s and 11 Gripen C/Ds. Bangkok is currently assessing its future fighter options, with the air force having recommended a potential acquisition of 12 Gripen E/Fs, following an evaluation also involving the F-16 Block 70/72.