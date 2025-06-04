The Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF) has formalised its selection of Saab’s Gripen E/F for its future multi-role fighter requirement, clearing the way for the deal’s finalisation.

“Saab and the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) will now follow the next steps in the procurement process with the Kingdom of Thailand,” the airframer announced on 4 June.

The RTAF in August 2024 announced its preference for a Gripen E/F acquisition, following a competition also involving Lockheed Martin’s Block 70/72-standard F-16. Thailand’s defence ministry endorsed the service’s choice in early January, with the programme expected to deliver 12 aircraft.

“We welcome the Royal Thai Air Force’s selection of Gripen E/F as its future fighter and look forward to the next steps in this procurement process,” says Saab chief executive Micael Johansson. “Gripen E/F is the best solution to provide Thailand with independent air power for the future, which will contribute significantly to the nation’s safety and security,” he adds.

Saab notes that the pending deal will also include what is describes as a “long-term offset package”.

While noting that “the details are yet to be determined”, it states: “This will benefit the national security and strategic independence of Thailand, while also bringing new jobs and investments to a range of Thai society sectors.”

The RTAF has operated Saab’s C/D-model Gripen since 2011, with the service now having 11 examples in use with its 701 Sqn at Surat Thani air base.

Saab’s CEO recently identified signing the Gripen E/F contract with Thailand – and another deal with prospective Latin America customer Colombia – as among his business targets for 2025. The company has to date secured firm orders to supply 60 Gripen Es for the Swedish air force, and 38 locally-named F-39E/Fs to the Brazilian air force.