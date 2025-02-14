US President Donald Trump has pledged to provide India with the Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter, adding yet another type to India’s mélange of fighter options.

The US leader made the F-35 pledge during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington DC.

“Starting this year, we’ll be increasing military sales to India by many millions of dollars, we’re also paving the way to ultimately provide India with the F-35 stealth fighter,” says Trump.

Modi, speaking after Trump, made no mention of the F-35 in his remarks, nor did a joint media statement.

The Indian air force’s need for new combat aircraft is well known.

The country has a long-running requirement for 114 aircraft under its Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) acquisition. Media reports suggest a request for proposals will come this year.

A broad range of competitors – presumably to be joined by the F-35 – have been pitched for this requirement. These include the Boeing F-15EX, Dassault Rafale, Eurofighter Typhoon, Lockheed Martin F-21 (a rebadged variant of the F-16V) and Saab Gripen E/F.

Under the auspices of Modi’s ‘Make in India’ effort, the manufacturers will need to offer local production and technology transfer.

Media reports from this week’s Aero India air show also state that Russia has offered the Sukhoi Su-57, including local production. Reuters quoted a spokesperson for Russian arms agency Rosoboronexport as saying that production of Su-57s could start as soon as this year if New Delhi makes a prompt decision.

Trump’s F-35 pledge comes as the F-35 and Su-57 both appear in the static and flying display of Aero India. The presence of both jets underlines that while India and the USA have improved defence ties in recent decades, India still has a strong defence relationship with Russia.

India’s partnership with Russia has an strong industrial angle, with Hindustan Aeronautics producing the Su-30MKI as well as the type’s AL-31F engines.

Moreover, New Delhi has indigenous programmes in the form of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, which has slowly entered Indian air force service in recent years, and the developmental Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

Moreover, the long-planned, long-delayed AMCA resembles the F-35 with low observable characteristics such as the internal carriage of weapons. New Delhi plans to obtain 120 AMCA Fighters with the first production jet to be delivered in 2036.

Assuming New Delhi’s torturous acquisition process were to produce the funds needed for an F-35 buy, local production of the F-35 in India – something New Delhi is likely to insist on – and extensive technology transfer could be challenging owing to India’s tight Russia connection.

In addition, major F-35 partners would need to support the standing up of what would be the jet’s third international production line after Italy and Japan.