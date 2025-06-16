Tunisia’s air force is to acquire a dozen Subaru Bell 412EPX utility helicopters.

“The aircraft will be used for multi-role military and security missions,” Bell said in announcing the purchase agreement on 16 June.

“The Subaru Bell 412EPX has been gaining momentum as an international military platform, [and] we’re thrilled to bring it to the Middle East and Africa region with the Tunisian air force,” says Tim Evans, Bell’s managing director for the region.

In its EPX guise, the rotorcraft has a maximum take-off weight of just over 5,500kg (12,100lb), including a useful internal load of 2.4t, or 2.8t if underslung. Power comes from two Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6T-9 engines.

Bell notes that the Tunisian air force already operates 39 of its aircraft, across the 205, OH-58 and UH-1 models.