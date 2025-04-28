Havelsan’s Baha unmanned air vehicle (UAV) has entered frontline use with the Turkish land forces, after successfully clearing the required “inspection and acceptance procedures”, the company says.

“Inducted into the Turkish armed forces’ inventory in 2024… Baha’s integration further strengthens the Turkish military’s modernisation efforts,” Havelsan says.

Baha UAV

Source: Havelsan

VTOL Baha is now approved for operational use by Turkish land forces

With a maximum operating weight of 28kg (62lb), the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) type has a payload capacity of 2kg. Powered by electric motors and with a 4m (13ft 1in) wingspan, it has a cruise speed of 43kt (80km/h) and can operate at altitudes up to 10,000ft. Maximum flight endurance is 2h.

Havelsan notes that in addition to its adoption in home nation Turkey, its design also has already seen export success, with orders from undisclosed customers in “Africa, Central Asia, and the MENA [Middle East and North Africa] region in 2023 and 2024”.

The company’s larger Bulut VTOL UAV also entered service with the Turkish military and security forces earlier this year. Capable of carrying a payload weighing up to 5kg, that model offers a maximum flight endurance of 6h.

