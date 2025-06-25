The Royal Air Force (RAF) is to regain the ability to deploy nuclear weapons, with the UK government poised to order a batch of “at least a dozen” Lockheed Martin F-35As able to support NATO’s dual-capable aircraft (DCA) mission.

Announced by the Ministry of Defence (MoD), the planned commitment to buy the conventional take-off and landing version of the RAF’s Lightning II strike aircraft will be confirmed by prime minister Keir Starmer on the closing today of the annual NATO Summit in The Hague on 25 June.

Starmer on 24 June said the F-35A’s introduction would “deter hostile threats [to] the UK and our allies”. The aircraft – which are to be based at RAF Marham in Norfolk – will be able to deploy US-sourced B61 weapons.

The UK has to date purchased F-35s only in the short take-off and vertical landing B-model version, with its jets optimised for use aboard the Royal Navy’s (RN’s) two Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers. Aviation analytics company Cirium records 38 examples as in current use, from a total of 48 committed to so far.

According to the MoD, “The procurement of 12 F-35A rather than 12 F-35B as part of the next procurement package will deliver a saving of up to 25% per aircraft.”

Indications that the RAF could regain a nuclear deterrence capability emerged when the UK published its Strategic Defence Review on 2 June.

“More F-35s will be required over the next decade. This could comprise a mix of F-35A and B models according to military requirements to provide greater value for money,” the report stated.

The RAF has lacked an air-launched nuclear weapon since the retirement of its last WE177 free-fall bombs in 1998. UK capability in this area has since been provided by the RN’s Trident missile-armed Vanguard-class submarines.

Welcoming the announcement, NATO secretary general Mark Rutte describes the UK’s planned return to supporting the DCA mission as “yet another robust British contribution” to the western military alliance.

London’s programme of record commitment to the F-35 remains set at 138 aircraft.

Notably, the RAF lacks the ability to conduct in-flight refuelling of the F-35A, with its Airbus Defence & Space A330 Voyager multi-role tanker transports not equipped with booms. Instead, the F-35B is refuelled via the use of under-wing hose and drogue pods.