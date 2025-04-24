Ukrainian uncrewed air vehicle (UAV) developer Skyeton has conducted an in-country test flight of its Raybird platform fitted with a hydrogen fuel cell.

Announcing the development on 24 April, the manufacturer said it “is focused on developing a new fuselage architecture tailored for hydrogen integration”.

“The updated design will optimise space and weight distribution for the hydrogen fuel cell system, supporting future serial production,” it says. “The platform will offer enhanced operational efficiency and environmental performance for both defence and civilian applications.”

A tactical-class UAV, the Raybird is optimised for tasks including surveillance and reconnaissance. It can also be armed to conduct light strikes, including using the company’s Remora glide weapon, which was marketed for the first time earlier this year.

“The main task for us is to create an aircraft with an electric engine capable of over 15 hours of flight endurance in extreme conditions while carrying a payload,” says Skyeton chief executive Roman Knyazhenko.