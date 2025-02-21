Ukrainian-formed uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) developer Skyeton has unveiled a lightweight glide munition optimised for carriage and release by its combat-proven Raybird platform.

First exhibited at the Xponential Europe show in Dusseldorf, Germany from 18-20 February, the winged Remora can carry a high-explosive warhead weighing 1.5-2.5kg (3.3-5.5lb), its developer says.

Skyeton chief executive Roman Knyazhenko describes the weapon as the “world’s first solution for small tactical UAVs (under 25kg) enabling the munition’s delivery deep into enemy territory”.

The company has not disclosed the design’s range performance, but says it is released at a velocity of 75kt (140km/h).

“The ability to control the munition both manually and autonomously after release allows for versatile mission profiles and target engagement,” Knyazhenko says.

Also at the Xponential Europe event, Skyeton displayed two additions to its GLE series of gimbals. The lightweight payloads – as carried by the Raybird – combine an electro-optical/infrared sensor and laser rangefinder to support intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, targeting and light strike tasks.

Skyeton cites a maximum 28h endurance for the Raybird, which it notes is in active use by the Ukrainian military during its defence against Russia’s three-year-long invasion.