The UK Royal Air Force’s (RAF’s) first Boeing E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft has made its public debut, appearing at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) on 19 July.

One of three examples ordered by the UK, the heavily adapted 737NG performed a flypast at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire flanked by the Red Arrows aerobatic display team, before making a second pass on its own and then conducting a touch and go landing.

The AEW&C asset had originally been due to appear on the opening day of the 18-20 July event, but was unable to attend due to a technical issue.

First flown in modified guise in September 2024, the adapted narrowbody – with the service registration WT001 – was making its fifth flight, with Boeing and RAF test pilots at the controls. The asset is supporting test and evaluation activities being conducted from conversion partner STS Aviation Services’ Birmingham airport site.

Two other aircraft on order for the UK have already had their Northrop Grumman MESA surveillance radars installed, with the RAF due to declare initial operational capability with the new type in 2026.

Originally due to have delivered a five-strong fleet to replace the retired Boeing E-3D Sentry, the UK’s Wedgetail acquisition was subsequently reduced to only three examples. However, in its recently published Strategic Defence Review, London expressed a desire to procure additional examples, potentially via “cost-sharing with NATO allies”.

“The E-7 Wedgetail will provide the improved performance we are looking for in the UK, offering greater speed, range, endurance and crew capacity,” armed forces minister Luke Pollard said during the Global Air & Space Chiefs’ Conference in London on 17 July.

“It provides early warning of more challenging threats at a greater distance, increasing the time available for offensive and defensive action, boosting the survivability and resilience of our joint force.

“Wedgetail also has a growth path to meet the expected threats over the next 20 years and beyond,” he adds.