Next-generation aircraft developer Electra has been awarded $1.9 million by the US Army to advance research and development of hybrid-electric power systems.

Under the Small Business Innovation Research contract, Manassas, Virginia-based Electra will perform technology maturation and risk reduction activities for hybrid-electric propulsion related to its developmental nine-passenger EL9, an ultra-short take-off and landing (Ultra-STOL) aircraft.

Activities to be conducted over the duration of the 18-month project include a trade study, operational analysis, modelling and simulation, flight tests and evaluation for hybrid-electric powertrain, power and propulsion systems technology maturation.

This will provide insights and test data to help the US Army “understand the benefits, trade-offs, and operational procedures associated with operating hybrid-electric propulsion systems”, Electra says.

“This work gives the army a clear path forward in understanding how hybrid-electric technologies can support real operational demands, while enabling entirely new logistics capabilities,” says Donn Yates, vice-president of government programs at Electra. “Electra’s hybrid-electric Ultra-STOL aircraft redefines what’s possible for Army Aviation with its ability to operate from small, rugged sites, reduce fuel demand, and increase flexibility for the commander.”

To date, the US Army has awarded six contracts to Electra, supporting a range of technology research and development activities maturing the Ultra-STOL aircraft, which uses a blown-wing configuration to achieve the short-field performance.