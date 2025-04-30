The US government has cleared the possible sale of Raytheon AIM-120 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAM) to Poland.

The possible package includes up to 400 AIM-120D3 missiles and is valued at $1.3 billion, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

In addition to the weapons, the possible package includes equipment, logistical support, software, training, and other elements to support the acquisition.

“The proposed sale will improve Poland’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing air-to-air defence to protect Polish and allied forces in transition or combat and significantly improve the Polish contribution to NATO requirements,” says the DSCA.

“Poland already has AMRAAM in its inventory and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles into its armed forces.”

The AIM-120D3 is among the most advanced variants of the AMRAAM, with improved seeker performance as well as software updates to boost effectiveness.

The Foreign Military Sales case for Polish AMRAAMs is the third major package involving the weapon in 2025.

In January, the US cleared the possible sale of up to 1,200 AIM-120C8/D3 missiles to Japan for $3.6 billion.

This was followed by another big AMRAAM package in early April, with Australia cleared to obtain up to 400 AIM-120C-8/D3 missiles for $1 billion.