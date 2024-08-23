The US government has cleared the possible sale of over $1 billion worth of Raytheon AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Romania and Norway.

The potential Romanian package is valued at $592 million and includes up to 186 AMRAAMs, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

“The proposed sale will improve Romania’s capability to meet current and future threats by further equipping Romania to conduct self-defence and regional security missions while enhancing interoperability with the United States and other NATO members,” says the DSCA.

“Romania already has AMRAAMs in its inventory and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

The potential Norwegian package is valued at $405 million and covers up to 100 AMRAAM-Extended Range weapons to replace the less capable AIM-120B in the country’s inventory.

The DSCA notes that Norway’s AMRAAM-ERs will be used by the country’s ground-based Norwegian Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, or NASAMS.

Both packages include related equipment, logistics, spares and support.

The AIM-120C-8 improves on previous iterations of the AMRAAM, featuring better range, an improved datalink, and a better global positioning system. The weapon is also more resistant to enemy countermeasures.