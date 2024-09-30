The US government has cleared Australia to obtain up to 100 AGM-8A Advanced Anti-Radiation Missiles Extended Range (AARGM-ER).

The potential package includes the Northrop Grumman produced missiles as well as other equipment, logistics, and services required to employ the weapon, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency.

The value of the potential package is $405 million, and the clearance follows a previous request from the Australian government.

“The proposed sale will improve the Government of Australia’s capability to meet current and future threats by providing the capability to suppress and destroy land or sea-based radar emitters associated with enemy air defences, thereby improving survivability of tactical aircraft,” says the DSCA.

In 2023 the Australian Department of Defence said that the AARGM-ER will equip three Royal Australian Air Force types: the Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler, and Lockheed Martin F-35A.

According to the Naval Air Systems Command, the AARGM-ER has hardware and software improvements to increase its range and improve survivability.

In addition to obtaining more precision munitions overseas, Australia is keen to build up its own ability to produce munitions.

In August, the Australian DoD said it would contribute A$850 million ($573 million) to a partnership with the Australian branch of the Norwegian company to produce and service long-range strike missiles, including the Joint Strike Missile, near Newcastle Airport.

In addition, under Australia’s Guided Weapons and Explosive Ordnance Enterprise, the Australian DoD is partnering with Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies to develop munitions production capacity.