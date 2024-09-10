The US government has cleared the potential sale of Raytheon AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Singapore.

The package is valued at $133 million and follows a Singapore request for 54 missiles, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

In addition, the potential package includes equipment, logistics, training, and other support.

The DSCA does not state the aircraft type that will carry the missiles, but the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) operates both the Boeing F-15SG and Lockheed Martin F-16. Singapore also has orders for 12 Lockheed F-35Bs.

“The proposed sale will meet Singapore’s need to maintain operational readiness and interoperability with US and coalition forces,” says the DSCA.

“This sale increases Singapore’s effectiveness in both training and combat operations and contributes to stability and deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region. Singapore will have no difficulty absorbing these weapons into its armed forces.”

Separately, the RSAF has celebrated the 15th anniversary of its ‘Peace Carvin V’ training detachment at Mountain Home AFB in Idaho.

The detachment focuses on advanced training for Singapore F-15SG pilots. The open skies of the western USA allow for better training than the limited airspace above Singapore.