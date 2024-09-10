The US Department of Defense (DoD) has named eight private companies who will provide adversary air (ADAIR) and close air support training services until the end of this decade.

In a 9 September contract notification, the DoD identifies the selected companies as: Airborne Tactical Advantage; Blue Air Training; Coastal Defense; Draken International; RAVN Aerospace; Tactical Air Support; Top Aces; and Valkyrie Aero.

Valued at a maximum of $5.4 billion, the “multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for combat air forces close air support operations” will be managed by the US Air Force’s Air Combat Command.

“This contract provides complete contracted air support services for adversary air threats and close air support threats,” the DoD says. “Work will be performed throughout and outside the contiguous US, and is expected to be completed by 13 October 2029.”

In all, 11 offers were received for the requirement, and the DoD has not named the three rejected parties.

Between them, the successful bidders operate a diverse range of civilian, N-registered aircraft across multiple types to support ADAIR and close air support training activities.

Cirium fleets data records them as having almost a combined 160 ex-military aircraft in current service, including the Aermacchi M-290TP, Aero Vodochody L-39 and L-159, BAE Systems Hawk, Cirrus SR20, Dassault Aviation Mirage F1, Douglas A-4, Embraer EMB-312 Tucano, Israel Aircraft Industries Kfir, Lockheed Martin F-16, Northrop F-5, Pilatus PC-9, Rockwell OV-10, Socata TB 30 and Short Tucano.