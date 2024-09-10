The US Department of Defense (DoD) has named eight private companies who will provide adversary air (ADAIR) and close air support training services until the end of this decade.

In a 9 September contract notification, the DoD identifies the selected companies as: Airborne Tactical Advantage; Blue Air Training; Coastal Defense; Draken International; RAVN Aerospace; Tactical Air Support; Top Aces; and Valkyrie Aero.

ATAC Kfir

Source: US Marine Corps

Airborne Tactical Advantage operates types include the Israeli-built Kfir

Valued at a maximum of $5.4 billion, the “multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for combat air forces close air support operations” will be managed by the US Air Force’s Air Combat Command.

“This contract provides complete contracted air support services for adversary air threats and close air support threats,” the DoD says. “Work will be performed throughout and outside the contiguous US, and is expected to be completed by 13 October 2029.”

Draken L-159

Source: US Air Force

Draken International’s fleet includes Aero Vodochody L-159s

In all, 11 offers were received for the requirement, and the DoD has not named the three rejected parties.

Between them, the successful bidders operate a diverse range of civilian, N-registered aircraft across multiple types to support ADAIR and close air support training activities.

Cirium fleets data records them as having almost a combined 160 ex-military aircraft in current service, including the Aermacchi M-290TP, Aero Vodochody L-39 and L-159, BAE Systems Hawk, Cirrus SR20, Dassault Aviation Mirage F1, Douglas A-4, Embraer EMB-312 Tucano, Israel Aircraft Industries Kfir, Lockheed Martin F-16, Northrop F-5, Pilatus PC-9, Rockwell OV-10, Socata TB 30 and Short Tucano.

Top Aces F-16

Source: US Air Force

Top Aces is the only private ADAIR provider to employ F-16 fighters

Craig Hoyle joined Flight International in 2003, and has edited the now monthly title since 2015. He has reported on the UK, European and international military aviation sector for more than 25 years, and produces our annual World Air Forces directory.View full Profile

More from Craig Hoyle

Topics