The US government has cleared the possible sale of Raytheon AIM-120D-3 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles (AMRAAMs) to Denmark.

The possible package includes up to 203 AIM-120D-3s, including other equipment, support, and services consistent with the sale, according to the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

The DSCA values the possible deal at $744 million.

“The proposed sale will improve Denmark’s capability to meet current and future threats by increasing its combat capability,” says the DSCA.

“Denmark will use these munitions to defend NATO Allies and its partners. Denmark already has AMRAAM in its inventory and will have no difficulty absorbing these articles into its armed forces.”

The potential sale follows other DSCA notifications for US allies and partners related to possible AMRAAM acquisitions.

On 25 October, the DSCA announced that a possible $1.2 billion deal covering three National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems – or NASAMS – had been cleared for Taiwan. The package includes 123 AMRAAMs.

In early September, Singapore was cleared to obtain 54 AIM-210C-8 AMRAAMs. This followed a pair of DSCA announcements on 22 August, which cleared Romania to buy 186 AMRAAMs and Norway 100.

In addition, the DSCA has recently announced possible sales of the IR homing AIM-9X Sidewinder air-to-air missile to Canada, the Netherlands, and Saudi Arabia.