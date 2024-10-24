The US government has cleared a possible midlife upgrade for Poland’s fleet of Lockheed Martin F-16s, which could see the fighters receive considerable capability improvements.

The potential package covers 48 aircraft and is valued at $7.3 billion, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. It covers a broad range of equipment.

Key elements include 58 Northrop Grumman AN/APG-83 electronically scanned array radars, 60 new mission computers, and 73 AN/ALQ-254V(1) Viper Shield electronic warfare suites. These will cover both installed units and spares.

The package covers a range of other equipment, software, support, and services.

“The proposed sale will allow Poland to modify and upgrade its existing F-16 aircraft to the new Viper configuration,” says the DSCA.

“The F-16 Viper midlife upgrade will bolster Poland’s air defence and surveillance capabilities, support national security, and strengthen Poland’s defence and contributions to NATO. The Government of Poland already has the F-16 aircraft in its inventory and will have no difficulty absorbing this aircraft and services into its armed forces.

Poland is in the process of updating its air force, with the first pair of 32 F-35As set to arrive in December.

Poland is also considering an acquisition of the Boeing F-15EX, the latest version of the venerable multi-role fighter.