The US government has cleared the possible sale of 50 new Boeing F-15IA fighters to Israel, as well as 25 upgrade kits for legacy F-15Is.

The value of the total potential package is $18.8 billion, according to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA).

The overall package includes the 50 new build fighters as well as Mid-Life Update modification kits for 25 F-15Is, which would take them to the F-15I+ standard.

The F-15IA is the Israeli designation for the new F-15EX.

Elements of the deal include 120 GE Aerospace F110 engines, 90 Advanced Display Core Processors II, 75 Raytheon APG-82(V)1 active electronically scanned array radars, as well as documentation, logistics, services, spare parts, and other items.

The approval of the sale has faced opposition from some members of the US Congress, who have expressed concern about Israel’s military response in the Palestinian territory of Gaza following the Hamas terrorist attacks of 7 October 2023.

“Incorporating F-15IAs into the Israel air force’s fleet of fighter aircraft will enhance Israel’s interoperability with US systems and bolster Israel’s aerial capabilities to meet current and future enemy threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and serve as a deterrent to regional threats,” says the DSCA.

“Israel will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

In a separate DSCA announcement, Israel has been approved to obtain up to 30 Raytheon AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missiles for $102.5 million.

In addition to the approvals related to airpower, the DSCA also posted clearances for Israel to obtain ammunition for mortars and tanks, as well as new tactical vehicles.