A US Navy (USN) Boeing EA-18G Growler electronic warfare aircraft has crashed in San Diego, with both crewmembers ejecting safely.

Media reports indicate that the crash occurred in San Diego Bay as the jet approached runway 11 at NAS North Island. Social media footage that is purportedly of the crash shows an EA-18G, landing gear extended, coming down at an extremely sharp angle and crashing into the water.

After ejecting, the two crew were rescued from the water by a civilian vessel.

Reports suggest that the jet was assigned to Electronic Attack Sqn VAQ-135, the ‘World Famous Black Ravens’.

The crash marks the second USN EA-18G lost in less than half a year. In October 2024, an EA-18G from VAQ-130 – the ‘Zappers’ – crashed near Mount Rainier in Washington state, killing both crew.

Booms have gone up around the new crash site to contain any potential debris, but recovery efforts have yet to commence.

New footage has emerged showing the moment a US Navy EA-18G Growler fighter jet crashed into the sea near Point Loma, San Diego, early this morning. The Navy says the crash happened while the pilots were trying to land. pic.twitter.com/BPgHOk7ohX — Geopoliti𝕏 (@DalioTroy) February 13, 2025

VAQ-135 was originally formed in 1969 and has operated the EA-18G since 2011. Prior to this, it operated the Douglas KA-3B/EKA-3B Skywarrior from 1969-1973, and the Grumman EA-6B Prowler from 1973-2011.