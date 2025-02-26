GE Aerospace has secured a five-year performance based logistics (PBL) contract with the US Navy covering a range of fighter jet platforms and attack helicopters.

The deal announced on 24 February will see GE Aerospace provide avionics maintenance and sustainment support for the US Navy’s fleet of Boeing F/A-18 and AV-8B fighters, plus Bell AH-1Z attack helicopters from the US Marine Corps.

F/A-18 Hornets operated by the Royal Australian Air Force and AV-8B jump jets flown by the Spanish navy will also be covered under the deal.

“This five-year contract builds on a series of previous PBL contracts with our team supporting 30 years of 99% availability for the US Navy,” says Matt Burns, general manager of avionics systems for GE Aerospace.

Under the contract, GE Aerospace will manage to the supply, warehousing, and logistics management of critical spares for the three fleets. The company will also provide depot level repair of aircraft units and sub-assemblies.

Although best known as a propulsion supplier, GE Aerospace says it has delivered more than 5000 stores management systems worldwide covering fourth- and fifth-generation fighters and rotary-wing aircraft.