The US government has cleared the potential sale of Raytheon AIM-120C-8 and AIM-9X Block II air-to-to air missiles to Turkey.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the possible sales in a pair of notifications to congress.

The first notification covers 53 AIM-120C-8 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles and is valued at $225 million.

In addition to the missiles, the potential package includes a range of other equipment and services.

“This proposed sale will provide Turkey with a critical air defence capability to assist in defending its homeland and US personnel stationed there,” says the DSCA.

“Turkey will have no difficulty absorbing these articles and services into its armed forces.”

The second DSCA announcement covers the potential sale of 60 AIM-9X Block II Sidewinders and is valued at $79.1 million.

As with the first package, it also includes a range of equipment and services related to the weapons.