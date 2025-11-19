Uzbekistan is to acquire an undisclosed number of Flexrotor uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) from Airbus Helicopters, marking the product’s first sale to a customer in Central Asia.

Announced during the Dubai air show on 19 November, the purchase has been contracted by Tashkent’s state-run Uztechtrade enterprise.

“Uzbekistan plans to utilise the Flexrotor in advanced crewed-uncrewed teaming scenarios, integrating its operations with crewed helicopters to enhance situational awareness and mission effectiveness,” Airbus Helicopters says.

“This selection underscores Uzbekistan’s commitment to adopting innovative technology and strengthens our cooperation across crewed and uncrewed platforms,” says Olivier Michalon, the manufacturer’s executive vice-president, head of global business.

Airbus Helicopters announced in mid-October that the vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) Flexrotor had been incorporated into its product portfolio, having previously been promoted by the company’s defence unit.

Suitable for tasks including intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance, the platform has a maximum take-off weight of 25kg (55lb), including a payload of up to 8kg. Its typical operating endurance is cited as being in the 12-14h range.

“The Flexrotor is ideal for expeditionary missions requiring minimal footprint,” Airbus Helicopters notes.