Safran expects to secure certification for improved high-pressure turbine (HPT) blades for the CFM International Leap-1B engine later this year, following approval in December for the enhancement on the -1A variant.

The modification is designed to extend time on wing and engine durability, particularly in “challenging hot and dusty environments”, says chief executive Olivier Andries.

CFM, Safran’s joint venture with GE Aerospace, has begun installing the improved HPT blades on new Leap-1A engines and the in-service fleet during shop visits.

Briefing analysts on the company’s 2024 results on 14 February, Andries said it was “too early” to say how well the new blades were performing in service but the endurance testing, including dust-ingestion tests, carried out during the development phase meant it was “very confident that time on wing will double”.

He expects regulators in Europe and the USA to certificate the enhanced HPT blades for the Leap-1B “during 2025”.

The Leap-1A is an option on the Airbus A320neo family, while the Leap-1B is the exclusive powerplant on the Boeing 737 Max.

For Safran, the roll-out of the HPT blades on the A320neo is a trigger to begin this year recognising profits on the engine on a revenue per flight-hour basis, Andries adds, “a major milestone” for the programme.

Safran expects Leap deliveries to rise by 15-20% this year, having seen shipments slip by 10% year on year in 2024, falling to 1,407 units, due to “the impact of supply chain constraints”.

A growth rate of 15-20% suggests deliveries in the range of 1,618-1,688 engines.

Meanwhile, Safran continues to monitor President Donald Trump’s plans to levy import taxes on goods coming into the USA.

While CFM has always been held up as an example of transatlantic co-operation, with production of its powerplants split between France and the USA, its industrial set-up poses a risk if the tariff plan comes to fruition.

Leap-1As are assembled in France but receive the core from the USA while, for the -1B, Safran ships the turbine module to GE in the USA, with the fan module coming from Mexico.

Parts may also be sent from the USA to Canada or Mexico, returning as completed assemblies, Andries says.

“It is quite a complex worldwide vision. Of course, this is why we are carefully monitoring what’s going on to see the impact and to anticipate a bit and to see how we can mitigate as much as we can the impact.”

Overall revenue and operation profit at the French aerospace group hit record levels last year, rising to €27.3 billion ($28.6 billion) from €23.1 billion, and to €4.1 billion from €3.1 billion, respectively.

Propulsion revenue was up by 15.0%, to €13.6 billion from €11.8 billion in 2023, driven by civil aftermarket growth. Operating income reached €2.8 billion up from €2.3 billion the year before.

Even Safran’s aircraft interiors business, which has consistently struggled in recent years, turned in a strong performance in 2024.

“Here we can share some great news: that division is now back in the black,” says chief financial officer Pascal Bantegnie.

Operating income stood at €27 million, representing a “substantial improvement” on the €143 million loss recorded in 2023.

“We have made progress in turning around aircraft interiors,” he adds, noting that the seating business reached breakeven for the full year in 2024. The cabin and IFE unit achieved that same milestone a year earlier.

While still 5% below 2019 levels, revenue in the interiors business hit €3 billion in 2024, up by 25% on the €2.4 billion recorded a year earlier.

Growth “reflects the recovery of the widebody market and airlines’ eagerness for cabin retrofitting”, says Safran.

Revenues in its equipment and defence business rose to €10.6 billion from €8.8 billion a year earlier, while operating profit increased 30% to €1.3 billion from €992 million.