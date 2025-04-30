Aurora Flight Sciences has finished wind-tunnel testing an experimental fan-in-wing design for a Pentagon X-plane competition.

The Boeing subsidiary says it recently wrapped up stability and control evaluations of its high-speed vertical take-off and landing concept at Boeing’s vertical/short take-off and landing wind tunnel near Philadelphia.

Aurora is developing the novel aircraft as part of the Speed and Runway Independent Technologies (SPRINT) programme organised by the secretive US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

The company is a finalist in the contest alongside rotorcraft manufacturer Bell. The programme aims to develop prototype aircraft capable of both vertical take-off and landing and of cruising at speeds typical of fixed-wing jet-powered aircraft.

Aurora says its recent wind-tunnel tests used a 20% scale model of the company’s blended-wing body SPRINT design, collecting data about the vehicle’s low-speed handling. In particular, the evaluations explored airflow dynamics during the transition from vertical to forward flight.

“With this successful risk-reduction testing completed, the programme is ready to proceed into detailed design,” says Larry Wirsing, vice-president of aircraft development at Aurora.

Pitted against a radical new tiltrotor jet concept from Bell, Aurora’s SPRINT design uses a blended-wing aerostructure that internally houses two jet engines to provide forward thrust and rotor fans to provide vertical lift.

A rendering of the experimental craft released by Aurora in 2024 had depicted three fan-in-wing rotors: two amidships and one centred near the front of the aircraft. An animation indicates the fans will be covered by doors flush to fuselage surface that will open during vertical flight and close for forward travel.

It is unclear if the design has since evolved.

An image of the 20% scale model used for wind-tunnel tests indicates Aurora is still pursuing the blended-wing-body approach.

The model appears to include three apertures for vertical-lifting rotors in roughly the same positions as depicted in a previous depiction.

“The choice of three lift fans reflects the team’s strategy to simplify the demonstrator and streamline its path to flight test,” Aurora said in 2024. “The fan-in-wing technology could be scaled to four or more lift fans to meet future aircraft requirements.”

Notably, the wind-tunnel model does not appear to have air intakes for the craft’s jet engines. Earlier renderings showed a pair of oblong intakes, mounted low on either side of the nose.

Aurora had previously said its design leverages “existing engine solutions”, which the company says will shorten the development timeline and reduce engineering risk.

The aircraft depicted in the latest image also has different vertical stabilisers.

Aurora’s earliest concept drawings depicted an aircraft with a narrow V-tail composed of relatively short and stubby fins, similar to the configuration featured on Lockheed Martin’s F-117 Nighthawk.

By contrast, the more-recent 20%-scale model indicates Aurora is now looking at a V-tail with a much wider base and larger stabiliser fins, more akin to the configuration seen on Lockheed’s F-22 and F-35 stealth fighters.

Both Aurora and Bell hope their designs will show enough promise to qualify for additional DARPA funding to support prototyping and eventual flight testing.

Aurora advanced to the current design-maturation-and-technology-risk-reduction phase of the SPRINT programme in May 2024. That portion of the programme could last 12-18 months, DARPA previously told FlightGlobal.

Bell advanced to the current phase just weeks after Aurora, indicating the two competitors are on roughly similar timelines. The Textron subsidiary completed its own wind-tunnel testing in December at the National Institute for Aviation Research at Wichita State University in Kansas.

Bell’s design is centred around a novel “Stop/Fold” rotor system that resembles a tiltrotor when in both vertical and low-speed horizontal flight. However, the company’s SPRINT design will feature a third mode for high-speed flight, in which the rotor blades fold down and the aircraft functions more like a conventional jet.

Bell spent years developing the technology internally, even before the advent of the SPRINT programme in 2023. The company filed for a patent on the Stop/Fold rotor system in 2017 with the US government.

DARPA research and development programmes are more flexible than traditional formal procurement contracts.

The agency selects design proposals for advancement based on feasibility, technological promise and available funds. Winners are not guaranteed large-scale orders but have their matured technology forwarded to the Pentagon’s various procurement offices for more-formal evaluations.

US Special Operations Command, which operates its own dedicated procurement system, has partnered with DARPA on the SPRINT project.

The headquarters that supplies the USA’s commando forces has expressed interest in the capability to quickly deliver troops and supplies at ranges and speeds unachievable for current rotorcraft.

DARPA has set a performance target for SPRINT designs of a 400-450kt (740-833km/h) cruising speed, while still offering the ability to hover in austere environments and launch from unprepared surfaces.