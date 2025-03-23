A Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet of the Royal Australian Air Force has successfully launched the Lockheed Martin AGM-158C Long Range Anti-Ship Missile (LRASM), amid concerns about the nation’s maritime security.

The test was conducted off the coast of California in February, and means the weapon is ready for operational use by RAAF Super Hornets, according to defence minister Richard Marles.

The validation work involved the preparation and loading of the weapon, as well as a long-range strike against a simulated adversary.

Three other aircraft supported the test: an E-7A Wedgetail and EA-18G Growler from the RAAF, and a P-8A Poseidon from the US Navy.

“Capabilities such as the LRASM will help the Australian Defence Force protect against threats to Australia and our national interests,” says Marles.

“These weapon systems equip our forces to better protect Australia’s maritime approaches and when necessary, conduct operations in our region. It will be seen across the Super Hornet, [Boeing P-8A] Poseidon and F-35 fleets.”

Australia operates 24 of the two-seat Super Hornet jets, alongside the RAAF’s growing fleet of Lockheed Martin F-35A stealth fighters. The service’s Super Hornets will have a significant presence at this week’s Avalon air show, which will run from 25-30 March near Melbourne.

The successful LRASM test comes weeks after a Chinese naval flotilla conducted an unprecedented circumnavigation of Australia in February, which involved an unannounced life fire drill in the Tasman Sea.

The Chinese deployment, which generated significant alarm in Australia, demonstrated Beijing’s increasing ability to project power.