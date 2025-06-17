Bombardier and Leonardo will collaborate on a Maritime Multi-Mission Aircraft (MMA) based on the Global 6500 business jet.

Under the terms of a non-exclusive memorandum of understanding, the two companies will explore demand for an aircraft that would see Leonardo systems mated with the Global 6500, creating a maritime surveillance asset.

The concept involves fusing Leonardo’s ATOS mission system and sensors with the Global 6500 platform.

The effort could eventually lead to what the two companies call an aircraft “leveraging the integration of state-of-the-art acoustic, mission systems, and sensors for the task”.

Leonardo is already involved in the maritime surveillance space, notably with the ATR 72MP maritime patrol aircraft.

Based on the popular twin turboprop airliner, the ATR 72MP is in service with Italy and Pakistan. Malaysia has also ordered a pair of ATR 72MPs.