Bombardier Defense sees significant opportunities in the Middle East for military-roled Global 6500 aircraft.

Steve Patrick, vice-president of Bombardier Defense, says that the Global 6500 offers a “goldilocks solution” for air forces.

“It’s got the right attributes of size, weight, power, and cooling capacity,” he says. “So when you think of what mission system integrators are looking for, it’s an efficient aircraft that fits all of their equipment.”

Patrick observes that the miniaturisation of sensors and computers means that a business-jet sized aircraft can perform in roles that previously required airliner derivatives manned with large crews, such as the Boeing E-3 Sentry Airborne Warning and Control System, or AWACS.

The Global 6500 has notched up some notable successes recently. In late September, L3Harris announced that South Korea had selected four airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) aircraft based on the type, seeing off the Boeing E-7A Wedgetail and Saab GlobalEye. L3Harris’s partners in the deal are Bombardier and Korean Air.

In September, Korean Air said its joint bid with LIG Nex1 to develop an electronic warfare aircraft was ahead in a competition Korea Aerospace Industries and Hanwha Systems. Both bids are based on the Global 6500.

Patrick declines to discuss specific sales numbers about special-missioned roled Global 6500s. He says, however, that Bombardier sells roughly 150-160 aircraft annually, with the Global 6500 accounting for about a third of sales. Of annual Global 6500 sales, he estimates that “more than a handful” go to defence customers.

The company also promotes the smaller Challenger 650 for special mission work. Patrick notes that the Challenger 650 has proven particularly popular for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance roles. This includes aircraft being operated by contractors on behalf of governments.

Bombardier pitches the Global 6500 as more of a strategic platform with a high operational ceiling, long range, and long endurance, whereas the Challenger 650 offers medium- to high-altitude and somewhat less endurance.

As for sales opportunities, Bombardier sees strong potential in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. In Europe, Patrick notes, there is a major focus on recapitalising defence equipment. Moreover, NATO recently announced that it will no longer consider the Boeing E-7 Wedgetail for its AEW&C requirement, potentially creating an opportunity for a business jet-based solution.