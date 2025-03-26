Business jet manufacturer Bombardier has closed a deal covering two Challenger 650s that will be modified for specialised surveillance missions in Australia.

The Canadian airframer inked the deal with Queensland-based aircraft lessor Principle Finance on 25 March at the biannual Avalon air show near Melbourne. The two Challenger 650 jets will be used in an intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capacity for an unspecified customer.

“This purchase represents a major milestone for Bombardier Defense, increasing our presence in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region,” says Jean-Christophe Gallagher, executive vice-president of Bombardier Defense.

Bombardier supplies aircraft that serve as the foundation to numerous military programmes, including a new fleet of US Army long-range intelligence collection jets. Under such programmes, business jets are modified by a systems integrator with specialised sensors for ISR, electronic warfare or airborne communications and battle management.

In 2024, US systems integrator Sierra Nevada Corporation closed a deal with the Finland to supply two surveillance aircraft based on the Challenger 650 to the Finnish Border Guard under Helsinki’s MVX programme.

Using a modified business jet is typically faster and cheaper than designing an entirely new aircraft, while also leveraging the proven performance and mature global sustainment networks of business aviation suppliers like Bombardier and Gulfstream. The approach is increasingly popular with military and parapublic operators.

Principle Finance describes itself as a provider of operating leases for special mission aircraft for aero-medical, maritime surveillance, ISR, fire and emergency services.

The company did not immediately disclose the identity of the intended customer for the two Challenger 650 ISR aircraft. Harrison Langrell, managing director of Principle Finance, lauded the “exceptional performance and reliability” of Bombardier twinjet.

“This platform allows us to enhance our surveillance reach and effectiveness, ensuring we stay ahead in the rapidly evolving defence landscape,” says Langrell.

The two aircraft are set to be delivered in 2026.