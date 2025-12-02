Brazil has notched a major milestone in its campaign to phase in Saab’s latest Gripen E jet as the country’s frontline fighter.

The Brazilian air force (FAB) on 1 December confirmed having test fired MBDA Meteor beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles from one of its F-39E fighters – the local designation for the Gripen E.

Two missile shots were attempted, with both weapons successfully impacting their targets – identified by the FAB as Leonardo Mirach 100/5 manoeuvrable aerial target drones.

Footage released by the FAB shows multiple angles of one Meteor shot. It also shows a missile being loaded onto an F-39E from First Air Defence Group, and the launch of a rocket-powered Mirach target drone, which is designed to replicate flight characteristics of modern fighter aircraft.

The tests took place in November as part of larger air combat exercises held at Natal Air Base on Brazil’s Rio Grande do Norte Atlantic coast.

“The technical exercise brought together four Gripen E fighters in a large-scale operation that, for the first time, allowed FAB technicians and pilots to handle and employ the Meteor in combat-like conditions,” the FAB says.

Exercise director Air Major General Breno Diogenes Goncalves describes integrating MBDA long-range missiles with Gripens as a “crucial step” toward expanding the capabilities Brazil’s growing F-39E fleet. “The Gripen and Meteor combination projects Brazil’s combat power and strengthens the deterrence required by our air force and, above all, by the country,” he says.

Swedish manufacturer Saab first launched one the ramjet-powered Meteors from a Gripen E in 2022. At the time, the missile was already in service on the Swedish air force’s older model Gripen C/Ds.

The radar-guided Meteor is notable for having an throttleable ramjet engine that generates thrust through entire flights, providing what Saab calls the “most-extensive no escape zone of any medium-range air-to-air missile”.

Competitors such as Raytheon’s Advanced Medium Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) feature rocket motors providing constant acceleration until propellant is exhausted, after which the missiles glide to their target.

The Meteor boasts maximum range of some 108nm (200km), while the latest version of the AMRAAM tops out around 86nm.

Ricardo Mantovani, MBDA’s vice-president of export sales in the Americas, describes Meteor as the “most-sophisticated air-to-air weapon system in operation today”.

“The missile, already certified for use with Gripen Es in Sweden, is a game-changer that ensures air superiority for its operator,” he says.

Brazil is launch customer for the latest version of Saab’s premier tactical jet, with 10 examples now in service, according to fleets data from aviation analytics company Cirium.

The FAB plans to field 36 F-39Es, with potential to expand that order.

Brazil is home to one of two Gripen E/F assembly sites, with a portion of the FAB’s aircraft being manufactured in Gaviao Peixoto at a facility operated by Brazilian airframer Embraer in partnership with Saab.

“Through this close collaboration, we are bringing cutting-edge technology to Brazil,” says Peter Dolling, managing director of Saab Brazil. “The Gripen and Meteor combination places the country among the few nations worldwide with access to this level of air combat innovation.”

The Swedish air force took delivery of its first two Gripen Es in October.

In recent months, Saab generated significant momentum for its Gripen E/F programme, securing firm orders for the single-engined type from Colombia and Thailand.

Peru also signalled strong interest in the latest Gripen model, while Ukraine in October signed a letter of intent with the Swedish government to acquire 100-150 Gripens, pending a means of financing such a large purchase.

Canada has re-emerged as another potentially significant buyer, after deteriorating relations with the USA led Ottawa to reconsider its decision to acquire Lockheed Martin F-35As over Gripen E/Fs. Saab even floated the possibility of opening a third Gripen production line in Canada as potential incentive for Ottawa to alter its fighter plans.

Saab holds more than 100 confirmed orders for Gripen E/Fs, including 60 from its home country, 36 from Brazil, 17 from Colombia and 12 from Thailand.