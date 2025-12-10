China and Russia have mounted a joint bomber incursion against Japan, resulting in the scrambling of Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighters.

On 9 December, a pair of Russian Tupolev Tu-95 bombers joined two Chinese Xian H-6 bombers on a sortie through the strategic Miyako Strait, which lies between the Japanese islands of Miyako and Okinawa, according to Japan’s defence ministry.

After joining up and passing through the Miyako Strait, the aircraft conducted a joint patrol in the western Pacific south off the Japanese island of Shikoku.

Chinese Shenyang J-36 fighters also joined the bombers during part of the sortie.

Along with the joint bomber patrol to Japan’s east, a Russian Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft and two Sukhoi Su-30s conducted sortie over the Sea of Japan, to the north of Japan’s main island of Honshu.

The incursion comes days after Chinese J-15 fighters operating from the aircraft carrier CNS Liaoning near Okinawa locked JASDF F-15Js with their fire control radars, prompting a protest from the Japanese government.

Tensions between China and Japan have been high recently following remarks from Japanese prime minister Sanae Takaichi that Tokyo would intervene if China should attempt to seize Taiwan, which neighbours both countries.