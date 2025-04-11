New Zealand has sold four former air force Lockheed Martin C-130H tactical transports to firefighting specialist Coulson Aviation.

The four aircraft have served with the Royal New Zealand Air Force for over 60 years and flown 155,000h without an accident, according to New Zealand’s defence ministry.

The sale price for the aircraft is NZ$9 million ($5.2 million).

In the coming months the aircraft will be flown to Coulson’s maintenance base in Thermal, California by a commercial crew. The aircraft will be converted for the firefighting mission, joining Coulson’s fleet of six C-130Hs.

“Coulson is honoured to acquire the [New Zealand’s] four C-130H’s, solidifying Coulson’s position as the largest non-government C-130H operator worldwide,” says company president and chief executive Wayne Coulson.

“This acquisition strengthens our commitment to providing world-class aerial firefighting solutions and expanding our operational capabilities globally. We look forward to continuing our mission of protecting communities and natural resources with these proven, versatile aircraft.”

According to Coulson’s website, its existing C-130 firefighting aircraft are equipped with a 4,000-gallon roll-on/roll-off tanking system.

In addition to the C-130s, Coulson’s fixed-wing firefighting fleet includes Boeing 737s and a Martin Mars flying boat. It also operates several helicopters in the firefighting role.

Wellington retired the last of its five C-130Hs in February. One example has already been transferred to the Air Force Museum of New Zealand near Christchurch.

The type has been replaced by five new C-130Js, the last of which arrived in December 2024.