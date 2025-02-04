The final Boeing AV-8B Harrier II jump jets in service with the US military will be retired in 2027.

An aviation strategy released by the US Marine Corps (USMC) on 3 February calls for half of the service’s 39 remaining Harriers to be retired in 2026, with the remaining aircraft phased out by the second half of 2027.

Two USMC ground attack squadrons still operate the Harrier, with both located at MCAS Cherry Point in North Carolina. Under the service’s aviation strategy – dubbed Project Eagle – both Harrier squadrons will transition to the Lockheed Martin F-35B, which also boasts a short take-off and vertical landing capability.

“The AV-8B has realised its final weapons, sensors, and survivability upgrades and will remain relevant for the remaining years during its sustainment and transition,” the USMC says.

Notably, the service says it has completed initial flight and sustainment training for its final cohort of Harrier pilots and support personnel.

“The final years of the AV-8B operations will be supported by the existing personnel in the remaining AV-8B squadrons,” the USMC notes.

Remaining AV-8B air crew and maintainers will be transitioned to other careers within the Marine Corps as the final divestment of Harriers begins. The USMC says it remains committed to funding AV-8B operations and sustainment under current funding levels until the sunset in 2027.

Among top priorities for the final two years of Harrier operations will be supporting the training of forward air controllers and joint terminal attack control parties – specialised personnel who embed with ground troops to coordinate support from combat aircraft.

The USMC is the largest global operator of the venerable vertical/short take-off Harrier fighter. BAE Systems developed the original AV-8A, while a redesign by now defunct US airframer McDonnell Douglas produced the AV-8B currently flown by the USMC, Spain and Italy.

Boeing absorbed the programme when it acquired McDonnell Douglas in 1997, including the current Harrier sustainment contract with the USMC.

The Spanish and Italian navies each maintain an inventory of 12 combat AV-8Bs and one TAV-8B trainer.