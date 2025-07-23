Guyana has taken delivery of a single Tecnam P2012 STOL (short take-off and landing) aircraft, which will serve the South American nation in several roles.

The aircraft, 8R-MAB, will be operated by the Guyana Defence Force Air Corps and was delivered following an agreement signed in May, says Tecnam.

The aircraft will be used for cargo transport, medical evacuation, surveillance, and the rapid deployment of forces in the heavily forested nation. Specific missions will include combatting drug and arms trafficking, according to Brig. Gen. Omar Khan, chief of Guyana’s defence staff.

“The Tecnam P2012 STOL exemplifies our commitment to providing a versatile, multi-mission, and reliable aircraft capable of accomplishing the assigned mission in the most demanding and extreme operational environments,” says Tecnam executive Francesco Sferra.

“We are proud to support the Guyana Defence Force in strengthening their operational capabilities and assisting their mission to serve and protect their nation.”

According to Tecnam, when fully loaded, the P2012 STOL can take off in 425m (1,394ft) and land in 360m, as well as operate from short, unprepared runways. The aircraft can accommodate nine passengers and two pilots.

Cirium, an aviation analytics company, indicates that the Guyana Defence Force operates just eight aviation assets.

Fixed-wing types include the new P2012 STOL, two Hindustan Aeronautics-produced Do 228NGs, two Viking Air Skyvan 3s, and a single Textron Aviation King Air 350.

The force also operates to helicopters, a Bell 206 and a Bell 412EP.

The overall average age of its in-service fleet is 22.8 years.