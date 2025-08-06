South Korea’s Hanwha Systems has rolled out the first mass-produced active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar for the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21 fighter.

The rollout follows an initial production contract for the set signed in 2024, says the company.

It will deliver 40 AESA sets between 2025-28 for deployment on the KF-21. So far, Seoul has ordered a total of 40 examples, with deliveries to the Republic of Korea Air Force to commence in late 2026.

The radar has been involved with the KF-21 testing campaign. The programme’s third prototype first took the set aloft in March 2023. Earlier flight tests between November 2022 and February 2023 saw the radar mounted aboard a Boeing 737-500 operated by South Africa’s Aircraft Instrument and Electronics.

The hardware of the indigenously developed AESA set was developed by Hanwha Systems, its software by LIG Nex1.

The rollout took place at the new Yongin research and development centre, which is focused on AESA development. The facility is equipped to evaluate the capabilities of AESA radars in the 1,000 transmit/receive module range.

“Hanwha Systems is the one and only company in Korea to successfully develop, mass-produce, and export AESA radar systems,” says Hyuk Park, who heads Hanwha’s defence electronics division.

“We are expanding our global reach with scalable radar solutions tailored to a wide range of platforms—from light fighters to unmanned aerial vehicles.”