India has conducted successful tests of a new integrated life support system (ILSS) for the Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) Tejas Light Combat Aircraft.

The ILSS is based on an on-board oxygen generating system (OBOGS), according to New Delhi’s Defense Research Development Organisation.

The new system was incorporated into the third Tejas prototype aircraft for flight tests up to 50,000ft.

The system was evaluated in various phases of flight including high-G manoeuvres and aerobatics.

The DRDO does not mention specific plans to incorporate the new ILSS into the Tejas fleet, but the system has the potential to replace the current liquid oxygen equipment used aboard the aircraft.

OBOGS offers several advantages over liquid oxygen. It can provide an unlimited supply of oxygen and eliminates the need for heavy tanks. By obviating the requirement to transport and store heavy tanks, the fighter’s logistics footprint is also simplified.

The Indian Air Force operates around 40 Tejas Mk1 fighters, with deliveries of improved Mk1As due to start this year. HAL has firm orders for 83 Mk1As and hopes to receive orders for 97 more.

Beyond 2030, the company foresees orders for 120 LCA Mk2s, as well as 120 Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft.

The DRDO states that the new ILSS can also be integrated with other aircraft, specifically mentioning the RAC MiG-29Ks that serve aboard the Indian navy’s two aircraft carriers.