India has conducted a series of successful tests with a new 454kg (1,000lb) glide bomb, which was dropped from a Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter.

The ‘Gaurav’ weapon, developed by the Defense Research and Development Organisation, successfully demonstrated the ability to conduct precision strikes on targets nearly 54nm (100km) away from the launch aircraft, says India’s defence ministry.

Images of test activity show a wing kit attached to a large bomb. The tests saw the weapon integrated on “multiple stations in different warhead configurations”.

The ministry did not provide the type of guidance the weapon uses, or the specific location of the work. The weapon, however, was able to hit a “land target on [an] island”.

Several Indian companies, including Adani Defence Systems & Technologies and Bharat Forge, were involved in the weapon’s development. The weapon will ultimately be inducted into the Indian air force.