Italy has received a critical export approval from the USA to acquire the latest electronic-attack equipment used by the US Air Force (USAF).

Arms control authorities at the US Department of State approved a request from Rome on 7 October that covers sensitive mission systems that power the Gulfstream G550-based EA-37B Compass Call electronic-attack jet.

The deal is valued at $680 million and covers a complex package of radars, transmitters, targeting computers and encrypted communications systems provided by BAE Systems, which are used to disrupt enemy air defence radars and communications.

“The proposed sale will improve Italy’s capability to meet current and future threats by increasing interoperability with the [USAF] and disrupting enemy command and control communications when Italy is contributing to overseas contingency operations,” the state department says.

Notably, the Pentagon only recently began operating the EA-37B, with the first example delivered to the air force in August. The business jet version of the Compass Call will replace the older EC-130H electronic attack platform, which is housed within a Lockheed Martin C-130 transport.

Both aircraft bore the designation Compass Call, with BAE Systems providing the respective mission systems packages. L3Harris serves as integrator for both programmes, overseeing airframe modifications required to operate the speciality equipment.

The older Compass Call saw active service during the US-led war in Iraq, where it disrupted insurgent communications systems used to trigger improvised explosive devices.

In a conflict against an industrialised opponent, the Compass Call would be used to disrupt enemy air defences, communications, navigation systems, intelligence gathering and command and control networks.

The USAF plans to field a fleet of 10 EA-37Bs. The EC-130H will be phased out as the newer Compass Call jets are delivered.

Only one other aircraft in the US inventory bears the “EA-” electronic attack designation – the Boeing EA-18G Growler operated by the US Navy. The USAF has not operated a dedicated electronic attack fighter since the 1990s, although recent statements by air force secretary Frank Kendall indicate a growing interest in electronic warfare within the service.

Italy’s latest defence procurement strategy, released in September, references the planned acquisition of the EA-37B (previously designated the EC-37) but provides no details on quantities or timelines.

Rome already operates two G550s in an airborne early warning role, using onboard mission systems provided by Israeli Aerospace Industries. The two jets were delivered to the Italian air force in 2016 and 2018.

The recent Italian defence planning document calls for acquiring additional Gulfstream G550-based assets for the airborne early warning and battlefield management and communications roles.

Rome must still reach an agreement with BAE Systems for exact terms of a deal before a final contract can be issued via the Pentagon’s foreign military sales mechanism

BAE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.