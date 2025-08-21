Korean Air and LIG Nex1 will enter a bid to provide the Republic of Korea Air Force with a dedicated electronic warfare (EW) aircraft.

The project will develop an aircraft that can perform in the electronic intelligence role during peacetime and disrupt enemy air defence networks and communications during a conflict, says Korean Air.

Korean Air confirms that a Bombardier Global 6500 business jet will form the basis of its EW aircraft proposal, and be comparable to the L3Harris EA-37B Compass Call electronic attack aircraft that entered US Air Force service in 2024 – the EA-37B is based on the Gulfstream G550.

Should the joint bid succeed, Korean Air will take care of system integration, aircraft modification and production, while LIG Nex1 will develop and install the EW gear. Korean Air observes that LIG Nex1 has experience developing EW systems, including for the developmental Korea Aerospace Industries KF-21 fighter.

The companies will submit their proposal by the end of September.

Korean Air notes that Seoul has set aside W1.8 trillion ($1.3 billion) for the EW aircraft programme.

In April 2023, Seoul’s Defense Project Promotion Committee had earmarked W1.85 billion to develop an EW aircraft in the 2024-32 timeframe.

A dedicated EW aircraft would give South Korea the ability to disrupt North Korea’s dense air-defence networks, jamming radars and communications to clear the way for strike aircraft. It would also enhance protection for allied forces by detecting and countering hostile signals across the peninsula’s heavily militarised battlespace.