Senior government officials from Peru discussed the possibility of acquiring the latest Gripen E/F fighter jets from Swedish manufacturer Saab during an official visit to Stockholm.

The 27 August meeting at Sweden’s Karlberg Palace included the defence and foreign affairs ministers from both countries. Topics of discussion included developing cooperation between Sweden and Peru and geopolitical security, according to Stockholm.

Notably, the four ministers also addressed the possibility of Peru acquiring Swedish-made fighters.

“They also discussed proceedings going forward if Peru were to choose the Swedish Gripen as its next combat aircraft,” Stockholm says.

The trip included a visit by the Peruvian ministers to Saab’s fighter manufacturing centre in Linkoping. Swedish officials made a similar diplomatic visit to Peru earlier this year.

Swedish defence minister Pal Jonson says Stockholm is enthusiastic about “broader cooperation within areas such as defence and innovation”.

“We’re also pleased that the Gripen is being considered as an alternative ahead of Peru’s upcoming combat aircraft procurement,” Jonson adds.

Lima is considering a number of options for its 24-aircraft requirement, including Gripen E/Fs, Dassault Aviation’s Rafale F4 and Lockheed Martin’s latest F-16 Block 70/72.

The Peruvian air force currently operates a mix of aged tactical jets, including the RAC MiG-29, Sukhoi Su-25, Dassault Mirage 2000P and Textron Cessna A-37.

Following the visit to Stockholm, the Peruvian delegation is scheduled to stop in Paris for a similar visit with French officials. The ministers visited with Lockheed Martin executives in the USA earlier in the year.

The Gripen E/F is the latest version of Saab’s marquee platform, billed as a 4.5-generation fighter. While the type has been slow the generate international sales, there are signs momentum is building.

Thailand recently signed a $524 million contract to acquire three Gripen Es and one Gripen F, representing an initial tranche of a planned 12-aircraft buy.

Brazil is the leading Gripen E/F operator globally, with a programme covering up to 72 jets (locally designated the F-39E), eight of which are already in service. Brazilian airframer Embraer is assembling Gripens locally under a partnership with Saab.

The Brazilian air force rolled out the Gripen E/F’s operational debut in late 2024 during the multinational series of military drills known as CRUZEX.

The Swedish air force also plans to field at least 70 of the latest Gripen variant.

Saab officials have for several years said they are talkng to multiple South American governments about potential sales, including Peru and Colombia.

The company is also eyeing possible sales to the Philippines and Austria, and life-cycle extension and sustainment opportunities for legacy Gripen C/D operators such as the Czech Republic, Hungary and South Africa.