Raytheon has completed flight testing of a radar warning receiver (RWR) that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to process threats.

The company’s Cognitive Algorithm Deployment System (CADS) will see AI models integrated with legacy Raytheon RWRs, allowing processing at the actual sensor, according to the company, a unit of RTX.

The work to assess the system took place in December 2024. It used a company Lockheed Martin F-16 test aircraft for demonstrations at an Air National Guard range near Tucson, Arizona.

“The advantages of AI in defence systems are extensive, and our recent CADS test demonstrates how commercially available products, paired with advanced algorithms and cognitive methods, can help the US and its allies outpace peer threats,” says Bryan Rosselli, president of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon.

“CADS’ ability to quickly process data and run third-party algorithms that prioritise threats, with almost no latency, will significantly enhance survivability for military personnel.”

RWRs using AI/ML promise significant advantages over traditional RWRs, which compare incoming signals against a pre-loaded library of threats.

With AI/ML, RWRs can analyse far more emissions in real time, and classify threats more accurately. RWRs using AI/ML are also more resistant to spoofing and can help reduce pilot workload by filtering and prioritising threats.

The company says that CADS will be “procured across multiple platforms in early 2025”.

Separately, another RTX unit, Collins Aerospace, announced that it has received a contract from Boeing to supply 144 ACES II ejection seats for the US Air Force’s F-15EX fleet.