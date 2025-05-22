A report by the US Defense Intelligence Agency suggests that Russia has deployed air-to-air missiles with nuclear warheads.

“Russia is expanding its nuclear forces by adding new capabilities, including nuclear air-to air missiles and novel nuclear systems,” says the DIA in its 2025 World Threat Assessment.

It does not specify a particular weapon, but such a capability would all but certainly be employed on a beyond visual range air-to-air missile, such as the Vympal R-37 or some other long-range weapon.

The R-37 forms the main armament of the RAC MiG-31 Interceptor.

In the 1950s and 1960s, nuclear-tipped air-to-air missiles were seen as an efficient way to destroy waves of enemy bombers. While both the USA and former Soviet Union once deployed nuclear-tipped air-to-air missiles such as the US Air Force’s AIR-2 and AIM-26, improved BVRAAM guidance appeared to obviate the need for such powerful weapons.

The report offers no analysis as to why Russia felt compelled to deploy nuclear-tipped BVRAAMs.

It also states that Russia has lost “nearly 250” aircraft and helicopters during its war against Ukraine, and that the force is overtaxed.

“Over usage of aircraft and pilots in combat operations, as well as poor force implementation, probably will strain Russia’s Aerospace Forces’ operations in 2025 but not disrupt the pace of Aerospace Forces employment in the conflict,” says the DIA.

“These forces have demonstrated varying degrees of proficiency and capability in Ukraine, leading to both substantial losses of equipment and veteran personnel, as well as the development of new tactics for weapons employments, such as glide bombs.”

The report details the danger posed by Russia, as well as by countries such as China, Iran, North Korea, and terrorist groups.

It offers little new about Chinese airpower capabilities, noting the emergence of the aircraft carrier-capable AVIC J-35A in 2024.

“[People’s Liberation Army] Air Force and PLA naval aviation forces continue to evolve into more technologically advanced, effective, and capable forces proficient at conducting joint operations,” adds the report.

“This past year, China unveiled the J-35A, a fifth-generation fighter that can operate from PLAN aircraft carriers.”

The DIA adds that Tehran has gained leverage over Moscow through its support of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine.

“Iran will attempt to use its sale of UAVs and missiles to Russia as leverage to acquire advanced military technology, such as the [Sukhoi] SU-35 multirole fighter,” says the DIA.