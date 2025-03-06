Two Lockheed Martin F-16 fighters operated by the Republic of Korea Air Force accidentally bombed a civilian area during an exercise.

The two jets dropped eight 227kg (500lb) MK82 bombs on the morning of 6 March after one of the pilots entered the incorrect coordinates, according to media reports from South Korea.

The bombs – all of which detonated - impacted civilian buildings in the village of Pocheon, which is located about 22nm (40km) north of South Korea’s capital city, Seoul.

Reports indicate that 15 people were injured with two in serious condition. In addition, there was extensive damage to property.

The jets were taking part in a joint military exercise with US forces based in South Korea.

Other combat aircraft involved in the exercise include the F-35A, Boeing F-15K, and Korea Aerospace Industries FA-50.

The ROKAF has pledged to investigate the incident.

The incident comes amid a difficult period for aviation safety in South Korea.

On 29 December 2024 a 737-800 of Jeju Air made a crash landing at Muan airport after flight from Bangkok, killing all 181 aboard.

On 28 January, fire destroyed an Airbus A321 of Air Busan at Gimhae airport. While all 170 passengers and six crew evacuated the jet, three passengers suffered serious injuries while 28 suffered minor injuries.