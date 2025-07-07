Taiwan has formally retired its last Northrop F-5 fighters following over 50 years of service with the nation’s air force.

The milestone was marked at a ceremony at Taiwan’s Hualien air base with a final sortie of five aircraft: three RF-5E reconnaissance jets and a pair of twin-seat F-5F fighters.

The country’s single-seat F-5Es had already been retired in 2023.

The Republic of China Air Force first started operating the F-5 in 1965.

Media reports from Taiwan indicate that 308 examples were manufactured locally, comprising 242 F-5Es and 66 F-5Fs.

In the last two decades the type has largely been relegated to training work and is being replaced by the locally produced AIDC T-5 advanced jet trainer.

Whereas the baseline F-5 has a pair of 20mm cannons in the nose, the RF-5E sees one cannon replaced with camera equipment.