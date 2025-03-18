After several weeks of wild speculation, the Pentagon is formally denying it has the ability to remotely disable Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets.

Dubbed the “kill switch”, the concept seemingly began as an unsubstantiated rumour on social media. It gained enough traction to receive news coverage in Europe and North America.

“There is no kill switch,” the Pentagon’s F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) said on 18 March. “The programme operates under well-established agreements that ensure all F-35 operators have the necessary capabilities to sustain and operate their aircraft effectively.”

The JPO oversees contract negotiations, aircraft deliveries and sustainment for all global operators of the single-engined jet. Twenty countries have signed on to the multinational fighter programme, with 10 of those already operating the F-35 on home soil, according to Lockheed.

In January, the airframer reported an F-35 order backlog of 408 aircraft.

Lockheed has taken a less-direct approach in refuting the nebulous kill-switch claims, instead pointing to statements by defence officials in Belgium and Switzerland – F-35 customers both – refuting the notion of a remote shut-off.

“We have no indication that this is possible,” Belgium’s defence chief told Derniere Heure. “The F-35 is not a remote-controlled aircraft.”

While that may be so, prospective operators have also raised concern Washington could withhold necessary sustainment support to keep their aircraft flying, including spare parts, overhaul services and life-cycle upgrades.

The JPO also denies this, saying it remains committed to providing all F-35 users with the “full functionality and support they require” to meet operational needs.

However, serious damage may already have been done to the reputation of the programme, which has evolved the tri-service fighter for the US military into a pillar of Washington’s foreign policy strategy.

Long-time US allies, including Canada and Portugal, have begun to question whether it is in their best interests to field a US-made fighter that is subject to regulatory oversight by the US government.

Portugal, which is not yet an official F-35 customer, made the first move, with the country’s defence minister on 13 March suggesting Washington could not be relied upon as an ally in the current political environment.

“This ally of ours, which for decades has always been predictable, may bring limitations in use, maintenance, components – everything that has to do with ensuring that aircraft will be operational and will be used in all kinds of scenarios,” Nuno Melo told Portuguese newspaper Publico.

Canada followed just days later, with defence minister Bill Blair revealing on 16 March that Ottawa is evaluating alternatives to the F-35 and will be speaking to rival manufacturers. The Royal Canadian Air Force selected the F-35A as its new frontline fighter in 2022, with a formal contract for 88 aircraft following in 2023.

The deal with Canada is valued at approximately $14 billion for Lockheed.

Now, Germany is under pressure from its domestic industry to re-evaluate its planned buy of 35 F-35As.

A labour representative at the German unit of European aerospace giant Airbus Defence & Space on 17 March called for Berlin to cancel its order with Lockheed. That deal would replace a portion of the German air force’s fleet of Panavia Tornado strike fighters.

Although the true reason for the F-35 unease is primarily political and economic uncertainty unleashed by President Donald Trump, the kill switch rumour is providing additional cover for US allies to openly express their doubt.

Canada has been the subject of a rhetorical blitz from Trump, who has repeatedly suggested the country could, and should, join the American political union as the 51st state under Washington’s dominion. Trump has also pledged to enact bruising tariffs on Canadian products, although he has repeatedly walked back the worst of those threats.

The president has also threatened to withdraw military support to European members of NATO who do not spend enough on their own defence, even intimating he might not adhere to the mutual defence pact that is central to the transatlantic alliance.

Some European countries seem to have had enough. French President Emmanuel Macron on 16 March told domestic news outlets he will seek to rally the continent to ditch American missile systems and aircraft, instead buying from European manufacturers such as French fighter producer Dassault.

“Those who buy the F-35, should be offered the Rafale,” Macron said to Le Parisien, referring to Dassault’s signature offering. “That’s the way to increase the rate of production.”

Some two-thirds of European defence purchases go to US suppliers. An exodus of buyers from Europe could have a major financial impact on American manufacturers.

Macron’s comments come as Dassault appears to have secured a long-sought contract to supply the Indian navy with a replacement for the Russian RAC MiG-29K carrier-based fighter.

Paris and New Delhi will reportedly sign a deal in April covering 26 Rafale Ms at a value of $7.6 billion.