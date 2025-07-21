Two of the US Air Force’s (USAF’s) distinctive high-altitude spyplanes made a rare public appearance at a UK air show over the weekend.

The Lockheed Martin U-2S Dragon Lady jets participated in the annual Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford on 19 and 20 July as part of the show’s US military contingent.

The showcase comes as the Pentagon is seeking to retire its 24 remaining U-2 aircraft after seven decades of service. The jet was secretively developed by Lockheed’s Skunk Works division during the Cold War to provide high-altitude reconnaissance flights over the Soviet Union.

Rarely displayed in public, two U-2S examples from the USAF’s 99th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS), which is forward based at RAF Fairford, participated in the Gloucestershire air show this year. One took part in the flying display, while the second was used in the static display.

The appearance marked the second consecutive appearance at RIAT for the U-2S, which also participated in the 2024 show; in that instance in a ‘clean’ configuration.

“One of the many benefits of RIAT is exposing allies, partner nations and the general public to our aircraft and the aircrews who operate them,” says the USAF’s European headquarters. “These aircraft demonstrate our vast capabilities and ability to rapidly respond to threats and assure allies and partners.”

U-2S pilots from the 99th ERS were also present at the static display to discuss their unique aircraft with the public.

“Spending our time meeting our partners in person while forging bonds and friendships is an extremely important addition to the relationships we have with our allied nations around the world,” says Captain Mercer Martin, a U-2S pilot stationed at Fairford.

With a distinctive bicycle-configuration landing gear and a service ceiling exceeding 70,000ft, the U-2S is among the most recognisable aircraft ever built.

Although originally designed to observe sensitive military and industrial sites deep within the Soviet Union, the Dragon Lady has found renewed use in the modern era of so-called great power competition.

The USAF says the U-2S routinely carries advanced spy equipment, such as an optical bar camera, synthetic aperture radar, signals intelligence collection electronics and communications gear. The aircraft which took part in the flying display at RIAT was in a mission configuration.

During the unsanctioned, multi-day overflight of US territory by a Chinese balloon in February 2023, a USAF U-2 pilot made direct observations of the mysterious craft at an altitude of around 65,000ft. That flight included the pilot taking a cockpit selfie with the balloon.

The U-2 was the only aircraft in the US inventory capable of flying above the Chinese balloon, which Beijing continues to claim was an errant weather monitoring station, but Washington described an espionage platform.

Having first entered service in 1955, the U-2 fleet has been upgraded several times with modernised avionics and improved onboard cameras. The example flown at RIAT was delivered to the USAF in 1980.

Despite those improvements, and the utility demonstrated during the balloon incident, the service is moving forward with plans to divest its entire fleet of U-2S jets in 2026.

In written testimony provided to the US Senate in May, air force chief of staff General David Allvin indicated the service does not view the Dragon Lady as suitable for the modern intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) mission.

“The ability to win high-end conflicts requires transitioning to connected, survivable platform investment and accepting short-term risks by divesting legacy ISR assets,” Allvin said. “The USAF plans to transition all U-2 capabilities to other reconnaissance aircraft post-divestment.”

It was not specified which platforms would be taking over the unique U-2S mission, although the Pentagon under the Trump Administration has shown an affinity for space-based alternatives for ISR over conventional airborne options.

In the past, congressional lawmakers have intervened to prevent or limit aircraft retirements, including the U-2S.

In June, the blog Dragon Lady Today reported that a draft piece of funding legislation for fiscal year 2026 being considered by the US House of Representatives included a provision limiting U-2 retirements to no more than eight aircraft.

$55 million was also included in the daft to cover depot maintenance needed to restore three of the high-altitude jets to flight status.

Additional reporting by Craig Hoyle at RAF Fairford.

See photos of the U-2S flying dislay from the 2025 Royal International Air Tattoo: